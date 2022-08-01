Craven County deputies investigating death of South Carolina man

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they are investigating the death of a South Carolina man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway near New Bern Monday in reference to a death investigation.

Deputies say it was there that they found the body of 31-year-old Jake Matthews, of South Carolina.

WITN is told that investigators have been in touch with Matthews’ family and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

