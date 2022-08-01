Craven County deputies investigating death of South Carolina man

(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they are investigating the death of a South Carolina man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway near New Bern Monday in reference to a death investigation.

Deputies say it was there that they found the body of 31-year-old Jake Matthews, of South Carolina.

WITN is told that investigators have been in touch with Matthews’ family and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect barricaded inside home
(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
Shooting reported in Goldsboro Saturday night
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

Generic sewer
Pitt County to get $24 million in wastewater & sewer project funds
Crews search for a missing swimmer at North Topsail Beach
Body of missing swimmer washes up at Camp Lejeune
Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina
Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement