Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms diminish as the heat returns next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a stormy Sunday, our forecast will turn sunny and dry again as we start the work week. Morning lows will hold in the mid 70s, keeping the humidity intact, while afternoon highs return to the low to mid 90s. The combination of the heat and humidity will create a feels like temperature between 102° to 110° and this won’t be the outlook for just Monday, but the whole week. Heat generated storms will be isolated Monday afternoon and evening.

An area of high pressure will move in from the north, limiting the rain chances over the middle of the week. The high will head northeastward by Thursday, and with a front trailing from the west, rain chances will increase as we approach next weekend. Scattered to isolated storms are expected Thursday and Friday (20-30% chance). More organized rain bands will be possible Saturday, Sunday and Monday (40-60% chance). Highs will come down as rain chances increase, falling back to the mid 80s by next Sunday.

The tropics remain quiet for now, however activity will be increasing over the next several weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September.

Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms. Wind: S 5-10. High 92. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 94. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, dry and hot. High 93. Wind: SW 6-12.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High of 93. Wind: W 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny morning with scattered afternoon storms. High of 94. Wind: W 6-12. Rain chance: 30%.

