Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment.

Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes.

Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel Road to get around the construction.

The State Department of Transportation said the new pipes are bigger and will improve drainage in the area.

A section of a road in Craven County will also be closed Monday for pipe replacement.

Drivers who travel River Road can use NC-43, US-17 and Streets Ferry Road instead.

The Craven County road should re-open by Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.