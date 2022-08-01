Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

Imani Thompson
Imani Thompson(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Thompson is described as being five feet, five inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

WITN is told it is not known what Thompson was wearing when she left home.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 946-7111.

