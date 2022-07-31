Two injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave at 8:47 P.M. Saturday night.

After arriving on scene they found a 16-year-old that had been shot and EMS took the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Officers also stopped a vehicle leaving the area, and found that the driver, Torrance Lunnie, had also been shot.

EMS was called for Lunnie who was transported to and treated at Wayne UNC Health Care.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division responded to the scene and the case is still under investigation.

