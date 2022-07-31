Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m.

The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.

