Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach.

WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.

The father says the 24-year-old was swimming with his 12-year-old brother. The younger boy made it back to shore, and the older has been missing since Friday afternoon.

County officials told WITN that the swimmer was 23-years-old on Saturday. The man went missing at the same beach area as 39-year-old Antwaun Jackson earlier this month.

North Topsail Beach police and fire crews are heading the effort with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

The search began Friday and was paused around 10:00 that night.

Crews picked the search back up Saturday morning.

The swimmer’s father says the search is still ongoing into Sunday, but is dependent on the weather along the coast.

