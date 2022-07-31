Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast

Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach.

WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.

The father says the 24-year-old was swimming with his 12-year-old brother. The younger boy made it back to shore, and the older has been missing since Friday afternoon.

County officials told WITN that the swimmer was 23-years-old on Saturday. The man went missing at the same beach area as 39-year-old Antwaun Jackson earlier this month.

North Topsail Beach police and fire crews are heading the effort with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

The search began Friday and was paused around 10:00 that night.

Crews picked the search back up Saturday morning.

The swimmer’s father says the search is still ongoing into Sunday, but is dependent on the weather along the coast.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane
(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Fraud alert
Winterville woman charged with insurance fraud
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
Parker Byrd
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd’s mother shares update on his recovery

Latest News

Shooting reported in Goldsboro Saturday night
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Residents Gather for James Richardson Rally
Residents Gather for James Richardson Rally