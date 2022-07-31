ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parker Byrd has been a household name to know in our state over the past few years.

The Laurinburg native spent his high school days at Scotland High School, where he became one of the state’s brightest stars.

From breaking records to being recognized as a premier shortstop, things were starting to pan out nicely for Byrd following signing day at East Carolina University back in November.

Then came July 24th.

His baseball career all came to a screeching halt when he was injured in a tubbing accident at Bath Creek.

His doctor came in and his mom was telling me that they were talking about 80% functions... would basically be a home run. Just 80% would be perfect, but Parker’s like, ‘No that’s not perfect. 100%.’

Byrd was left with life-altering leg injuries and has been hospitalized since, making his family and friends brainstorm ways to cheer him up.

Butera and Byrd’s sister, Gracen, put together a heartfelt well-wish send off outside of his hospital bedroom window creating the biggest smile.

Family and friends of Parker Byrd send well wishes outside of hospital window (Jaylen Holloway)

“We felt it was important for him to see us and we wanted to change up what was going on because it’s just nurses going in and out of the hospital everyday and doctors,” Butera said. “His routine that he had was boring and just wasn’t him. So we thought that maybe if we could surprise him that should mean something.”

Byrd underwent several surgeries to repair cut wounds on both legs.

Although his family and friends are happy for every milestone, Byrd won’t be fully satisfied until he’s back on the diamond.

“For everyone else when we find out something good happens in surgery it’s amazing, we’re like, ‘This is the best thing that could happen,’ but for him, it’s not amazing until he’s up and walking and playing baseball again,” said Butera.

Byrd’s doctors say anything close to full health would be great, however he wants to be completely healed for his comeback to Pirate Nation

Byrd’s family said that doctors expect him to make a full recovery and that if anyone can recover from something like this, it’d be him.

