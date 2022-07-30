Search enters second day for missing swimmer along coast

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach.

County officials confirm that a 23-year-old swimmer went missing at the same beach area as 39-year-old Antwaun Jackson earlier this month.

North Topsail Beach police and fire crews are heading the effort with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

The search began Friday afternoon and was paused around 10:00 that night.

Crews picked the search back up Saturday morning.

