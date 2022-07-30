Options limited for homeless seeking relief from heat

By Jaylen Holloway and WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The high heat throughout the east has raised concerns for people without a stable place to go.

Homeless shelters like Community Crossroads Center, or CCC, in Greenville have been opening earlier recently due to heat advisories, but they’re still limited in what they can do.

Council on Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck said CCC is often reaching full capacity, sending some to his center, asking for help.

“That’s very frustrating for us because there’s not a lot of options we can provide,” Zeck said. “What we’re trying to share with them is the hydration part. We do have fans available for some people.”

Despite a low number of shelters in the east, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said North Carolina 211 may be a game changer for some. It’s a referral service that can connect people to more resources.

“Provide you another homeless shelter to be a part of our state housing,” Hardy explained. “Help you with assistance, helping with utilities, and emergency housing police is a part of 211 that’s set up by the state of North Carolina. So if you dial 2-1-1, you’ll definitely be able to have access to a whole lot of resources.”

However, because there are few places offering free shelter, Hardy said some may have to find a bed in a neighboring town, adding a new challenge.

“There’s availability here or there, and then now we work on the transportation piece,” Hardy said. “How do we get this person from this shelter to the next if we don’t have the space? So that should be one collective as well.”

Community Crossroads Center generally opens at 6 p.m. unless there’s extreme heat like today, when they opened at 1 p.m.

