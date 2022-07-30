Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th.

The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand.

Screaming With A Voice NC is a non profit organization dedicated to providing information, awareness, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.