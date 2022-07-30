Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th.
The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand.
Screaming With A Voice NC is a non profit organization dedicated to providing information, awareness, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
