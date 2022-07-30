More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County

Sheriff Dance presents Deputy Tillmon with donations
Sheriff Dance presents Deputy Tillmon with donations(PCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office.

The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations.

Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol ack in April when she was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver.

“Keep healing and please come back soon Deputy Tillmon,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “You are a great public servant and we miss you.”

Tillmon has undergone several surgeries and a lengthy hospital stay. She is recovering at home, but still out of work.

Sheriff Paula Dance visited Tillmon to present the donation.

