Evening outage left thousands without power
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission.
GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m.
Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night.
WITN is awaiting response from the Commission with more details.
