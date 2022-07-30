Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission.

GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m.

GUC reports thousands of confirmed outages around 7:45 Saturday evening. (GUC)

Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night.

WITN is awaiting response from the Commission with more details.

