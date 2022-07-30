DEPUTIES: Two in critical condition after back-and-forth shooting in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Nash County Friday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were at Trip City at 4609 Red Road outside of Red Oak when Antonio Richardson, 31, pulled a gun and shot Ray Richardson, 31.

Deputies say a third-party bystander saw Antonio Richardson shoot Ray Richardson, feared for his own life, and then shot Antonio Richardson.

WITN is told that the victim and suspect have no relation to each other.

The sheriff’s office says the victim and suspect were brought to the hospital and transferred to ECU Health. Both are currently listed in critical condition.

Deputies say that once he is released from the hospital, Antonio Richardson will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. At this time, they do not expect charges for the third-party bystander until a conference with the district attorney.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.