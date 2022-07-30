Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers help bring down temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat over the past week will finally depart from Eastern NC as a frontal system moves southward. It will still be hot for the first half of today, but a wind shift followed by increasing clouds and rain chances will lower temps by this afternoon. The wind shift will be a slow and gradual change, with the breeze starting out of the southwest and finishing out of the north-northeast. The northerly breeze won’t send out highs back down into the 60s and 70s, but after the mid 90s this past week, the mid 80s by tomorrow will be a welcome change for many.

Frontal boundary that will be responsible for our increased rain chances will slowly cross the East today and tomorrow, finally pulling away from the area around lunchtime Monday. The consistent rain field around the front has already created episodes of flash flooding, with several deaths being reported out of Kentucky. While we won’t have the front affecting us for quite as long as our neighbors to the west, flooding will still be possible around areas that see repeating thunderstorms. July has been the wet month we have been looking forward to. As of Friday, Pitt-Greenville airport received 7.99″ of rain for the month, 2.7″ above average. The wet weather this weekend will likely aid our rain deficit for the year (which still sits at 4.8″ below average from Jan. 1st).

The front will finally push offshore Monday, drying us out through the middle of the work week. Highs will rebound back into the low 90s due to the increased sunshine. Our next round of widespread rain will arrive next weekend.

Saturday

Building clouds with scattered afternoon and evening storms. High of 90. Wind SW/NW 5-12. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Variably cloudy with scattered showers and storms with a high near 86. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Rain chance: 70%

Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms. Wind: S 5-10. High 92. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and hot. High 92. Wind: SW 5-10.

