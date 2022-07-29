Winterville woman charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville woman has been arrested and faces charges related to insurance fraud.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 30-year-old Shaquon Burrus Friday. Burrus has been charged with seven counts of insurance fraud and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, all felonies.

WITN is told that special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Burrus of obtaining $10,107.50 by filing false medical records to support accidental insurance claims with Aflac. The offenses occurred between Aug. 10, 2019 and Aug. 1, 2020.

The department says Burris was arrested on July 18. She was given a $25,000 secured bond and is due in Pitt County District Court on Aug. 16.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

