Whisenhunt signs officially with San Francisco Giants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU pitcher Carson Whisenhunt officially signed with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday according to the team. Whisenhunt was their 2nd round pick, taken 66th overall, in this years Major League Baseball draft.

Whisenhunt’s deal is reportedly for $1.8 Million according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

2nd-rder Carson Whisenhunt signs w/@SFGiants for $1,868,720 (slot 66 value = $1,054,700). @ECUBaseball LHP, outstanding 82-85 mph changeup drops at plate, 91-95 mph downhill fastball, OK curveball. Season-long suspension for PED test he said triggered by supplement. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/v0NAomVbw1 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 28, 2022

Whisenhunt had a positive test before this past season and sat out the spring at ECU. The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 2021 for ECU. That year he threw 62 innings, gave up 50 hits, with 26 earned runs and had 79 strikeouts. Whisenhunt pitched for Chatham this summer in the Cape Cod league going 1-3 in 4 starts with a 7.88 E.R.A. in 16 innings of work. He struck out 21 batters over the 16 innings.

A couple other notes, C.J. Mayhue signed undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Bryson Worrell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Braves late last week.

ECU also picked up a commitment this week from Texas A&M transfer Jonathon Childress who announced it on Twitter this week.

Also Thursday, former Pirate Jake Washer was promoted to the Tennessee Smokies (AA) in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.