Whisenhunt signs officially with San Francisco Giants

Reportedly signed for $1.8 million
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
Carson Whisenhunt AAC(Ben Solomon/AAC | Ben Solomon)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU pitcher Carson Whisenhunt officially signed with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday according to the team. Whisenhunt was their 2nd round pick, taken 66th overall, in this years Major League Baseball draft.

Whisenhunt’s deal is reportedly for $1.8 Million according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

Whisenhunt had a positive test before this past season and sat out the spring at ECU. The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 2021 for ECU. That year he threw 62 innings, gave up 50 hits, with 26 earned runs and had 79 strikeouts. Whisenhunt pitched for Chatham this summer in the Cape Cod league going 1-3 in 4 starts with a 7.88 E.R.A. in 16 innings of work. He struck out 21 batters over the 16 innings.

A couple other notes, C.J. Mayhue signed undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Bryson Worrell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Braves late last week.

ECU also picked up a commitment this week from Texas A&M transfer Jonathon Childress who announced it on Twitter this week.

Also Thursday, former Pirate Jake Washer was promoted to the Tennessee Smokies (AA) in the Chicago Cubs organization.

