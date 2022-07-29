Watch Live: Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The camper sitting on the sandbar is taking on water as the Ohio River is quickly rising.

[Previous: Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River]

This comes as the US Army Corps of Engineers says they’ve ordered the owners to remove the camper.

You can watch a livestream of the camper below.

The rising river is one of the reasons the Corps of Engineers say they want it moved.

In a message to 14 News, the Corps says the camper trailer, along with the table, generator and other things, were placed there unlawfully last Wednesday.

The Corps says placing the camper on the sandbar is a violation of federal law.

Officials tell us they know who put the camper out there. They say once they find the owner, they will be facing charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.