Watch Live: Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises

Officials order removal of camper on sandbar
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The camper sitting on the sandbar is taking on water as the Ohio River is quickly rising.

[Previous: Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River]

This comes as the US Army Corps of Engineers says they’ve ordered the owners to remove the camper.

You can watch a livestream of the camper below.

The rising river is one of the reasons the Corps of Engineers say they want it moved.

In a message to 14 News, the Corps says the camper trailer, along with the table, generator and other things, were placed there unlawfully last Wednesday.

The Corps says placing the camper on the sandbar is a violation of federal law.

Officials tell us they know who put the camper out there. They say once they find the owner, they will be facing charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
This was at a home on Hopkins Road.
National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Carnie Hedgepeth
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County

Latest News

Experts warn of fish kill following reported cases at Durham and Blounts Creek
Experts warn of fish kill following two reported cases near Pamlico River
Morehead City welcomes new interim police chief
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 7/29/22
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 7/29/22
CDC map shows community spread of Covid-19 in North Carolina
Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina