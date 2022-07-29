State Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court is speeding up further challenges to the boundaries for the state’s legislative seats and congressional districts.

The Democratic majority on the state’s highest court agreed on Thursday to hold oral arguments in early or mid-October.

The arguments won’t alter the district lines for this year’s elections, which are already happening under the challenged maps.

Any ruling could clarify further how to avoid partisan gerrymandering that the same 4-3 majority ruled in February that it found in the original maps the General Assembly drew.

New versions of these maps followed. Republicans on the court say speeding up the case was unnecessary.

