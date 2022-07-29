School supplies donation event held for kids ahead of school year

Volunteers help gather supplies for the 'Stuff the Bus' school supplies-donation event
Volunteers help gather supplies for the 'Stuff the Bus' school supplies-donation event
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An event is being held in one Eastern Carolina town Friday and this weekend in preparation for students heading back to school.

The Stuff the Bus event is going on until 6 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Walmart and Staples in Morehead City.

Donations can easily be made by going into the stores and shopping for items like pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks, etc.

"Help us 'Stuff the Bus' sign"
"Help us 'Stuff the Bus' sign"

Volunteers on site Friday explained the need for events like this.

“...that the kids are not embarrassed when they go to school and everybody around them has something that they need and don’t have,” Elna Troxler, Parkview Baptist Church volunteer said. “So this helps and they give out hundreds and hundreds of sets of supplies to children and it’s just worth getting out here and getting hot and sweaty.”

The supplies will be distributed on Aug. 10th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City and on Aug. 14th from 4 to 5 p.m. at four locations: Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Smyrna Elementary School.

Do you see something needing a correction?

