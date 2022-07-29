Saving Graces for Felines: Whimsy & Missy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This weeks Saving Graces for Felines kittens for July 29 are Whimsy and Missy.

Saving Graces said they found the pair as strays who were very thin and sick, but once they were rescued they started to get better right away.

With full time tummies and medical care they blossomed into the picture of health.

They play up a storm, but are always ready to be picked up and cuddled.

If you want to take one of these two home, visit the Saving Graces for Felines website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.