Saving Graces for Felines: Whimsy & Missy

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This weeks Saving Graces for Felines kittens for July 29 are Whimsy and Missy.

Saving Graces said they found the pair as strays who were very thin and sick, but once they were rescued they started to get better right away.

With full time tummies and medical care they blossomed into the picture of health.

They play up a storm, but are always ready to be picked up and cuddled.

If you want to take one of these two home, visit the Saving Graces for Felines website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
This was at a home on Hopkins Road.
National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage
Carnie Hedgepeth
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County

Latest News

School Bus
Carteret County schools Stuff the Bus event starts today
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 29th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 29th at 4:30am
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game