Recession in 2022? Eastern Carolina economist says it’s likely

By Justin Lundy
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. economy shrank for the second straight quarter, hitting a widely accepted rule of thumb for a recession.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.9% in the second quarter.

But how exactly does the GDP going down signal a recession? East Carolina University economist Jim Kleckley breaks it down.

“If GDP grows, typically the unemployment goes down,” Kleckley said. “When GDP starts falling, the employment rate falls. So there’s a connection from that standpoint and that’s why the rule of thumb that two-quarters of GDP down gives you a recession.”

Kleckley believes a recession is possible next year.

“A lot of it has to do with inflation,” Kleckley said. “It’ll become more costly to get a mortgage, buy a car and pay back your credit cards because interest rates are going to go up. If that happens, we tend to reduce spending.”

So, what should people do? Kleckley says it depends on your job status and that there’s no reason for people to panic.

“Whether we have a job, don’t have a job or retired, we’re all in different places. That one GDP number doesn’t make life or your life any different than what it was yesterday,” Kleckley said.

According to a Politico poll earlier this month, 65% of registered voters, including 78% of Republicans, think the economy is already in a recession.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
A worker died here Wednesday morning.
Name released of contractor who died after fall from Morehead City Library roof
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder caught in Pennsylvania
Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor

Latest News

Morehead City organizations create partnership to restore Sugarloaf Island
Morehead City organizations create partnership to restore Sugarloaf Island
State senator and District One candidate Don Davis in Greenville for NC Democratic Party tour
State senator and District One candidate Don Davis in Greenville for NC Democratic Party tour
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in...
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
Coast Guard and FRCE officially team up to support military aviation
Coast Guard and FRCE officially team up to support military aviation