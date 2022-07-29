Police search neighborhood for person who jumped or fell from plane before emergency landing

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) — First responders fanned out in southwest Wake County Friday afternoon, looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen from a plane as it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

A landing gear issue caused the plane – a twin-engine turbo – to make an emergency landing at RDU, skidding off the runway and into the grass.

The search, which started near West Lake Middle School, eventually shifted to a residential area of Holly Springs near Sunset Lake and Bass Lake roads.

Local police are reviewing the plane’s flight path, radio traffic and working with the FAA to determine what happened.

They said the missing person was wearing tan pants and a shirt with a logo on it, but they did not provide a detailed description, gender or name.

According to the FAA, two people were on board the plane when it took off. However, a RDU spokesperson told WRAL News that only the pilot was on board when it landed. The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries, RDU said.

The plane, which is owned by SPORE LTD LLC., is a small, 10-person plane.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.