Morehead City welcomes new interim police chief

(Morehead City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An interim police chief has been welcomed at an Eastern Carolina police department.

Morehead City Manager Christopher S. Turner announced that Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dixon would take over the role effective July 28th.

Police Chief Dixon will continue in this role until a new permanent chief is selected.

Dixon, who was appointed deputy chief in 2015, currently serves as commander of all divisions of the department both operational and administrative.

He has been a member of the Morehead City Police Department since 1999.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
This was at a home on Hopkins Road.
National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage
Carnie Hedgepeth
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County

Latest News

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 7/29/22
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 7/29/22
CDC map shows community spread of Covid-19 in North Carolina
Community spread of Covid-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina
ECU's Brody School of Medicine welcomes Class of 2025.
Brody School of Medicine welcomes new medical students
Halifax County law enforcement investigate shootings
Homes and cars damaged by gunfire, Halifax County law enforcement investigates