Morehead City welcomes new interim police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An interim police chief has been welcomed at an Eastern Carolina police department.

Morehead City Manager Christopher S. Turner announced that Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dixon would take over the role effective July 28th.

Police Chief Dixon will continue in this role until a new permanent chief is selected.

Dixon, who was appointed deputy chief in 2015, currently serves as commander of all divisions of the department both operational and administrative.

He has been a member of the Morehead City Police Department since 1999.

