Man and woman arrested in connection with Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been charged in connection with a June shooting in Goldsboro that injured two people.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Quandre Weeks, 30, of Dudley, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Gladys Simmons, 40, of Dudley, was charged with harboring a fugitive.

The case stems back to June 18th when police officers say they responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North George Street. A 42-year-old woman, Felicia Davis, and a 34-year-old man, Gregory McDuffie, were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were brought to Wayne UNC Health by emergency services.

WITN is told that Davis was found on the front porch of 705 North George Street and McDuffie’s location at the time of the shooting was unknown. Davis was brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and McDuffie was treated at Wayne UNC Health and later discharged.

Police say they identified Weeks as a suspect on June 21st and eight days later, he was arrested at 228 Beaver Drive in Dudley with the help of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They found that Simmons had been hiding Weeks.

Weeks is being held on no bond with a first court appearance of Aug 1st and Simmons was held on a $5,000 secured bond with a first court appearance of Aug. 2nd.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.