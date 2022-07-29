Homes and cars damaged by gunfire, Halifax County law enforcement investigates

Halifax County law enforcement investigate shootings
Halifax County law enforcement investigate shootings(Scotland Neck Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County law enforcement officials are investigating following two shootings Thursday that left homes and cars damaged.

Officials said the first shooting happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. when deputies heard gun shots from one street over while they were in training.

Police and deputies went out to the area and found a home and two cars damaged by gunfire.

After a long investigation, officials say a suspect was identified and police obtained warrants.

Later Thursday, police were called to the same address as the earlier shooting for another shots fired report. This time two homes were struck.

The second shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Halifax Crime-stoppers.

