Greenville police chief working last day in position Friday

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman
Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief is working his last day on the job Friday.

Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement of his resignation, effective July 29, in May. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of interim police chief.

Holtzman took over as Chief of Police in Greenville in September of 2015 following 26 years with the police department in Hagerstown, Maryland.

“Thank you for your dedication to public safety and the citizens of Greenville for the last 7 years, chief. We wish you all the best in your next chapter! “the Greenville Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Holtzman spearheaded several impactful initiatives during his time with the Greenville Police Department, including the establishment of the Traffic Safety Task Force, a collaboration formed in 2018 that includes representatives from the City, East Carolina University, ECU Health, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Task force initiatives resulted in a 25 percent reduction in vehicle crashes from 2018-2020.

