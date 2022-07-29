Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges of sexual misconduct.(KCRG)
TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A former worker at a county jail has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

According to investigators in Iowa, Kayla Bergom faces charges of sexual misconduct with an offender while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

KCRG reports that Bergom is accused of sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, the two participated in such acts between September 2020 and April 2021, with Bergom facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say their investigation started after a county employee informed them of the possible misconduct.

