FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soaking rain Saturday and Sunday forces alternate outdoor plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve seen a few heat driven showers and storms develop over the afternoons this week, but for those who feel short changed by the spotty rain, heavier downpours are on the way. The same system that lead to extensive and severe flooding in Kentucky will be moving southward over us this weekend. While we too could experience some flooding of our own, there are some differences that should keep us away from the worst this system has to offer.

First, the frontal boundary will be making a faster pass over the East than what Kentucky experienced. The front stalled over the Ohio River Valley for about five straight days. It will take 72 hours or less for the front to clear the East. We will see heavy rain, particularly on Sunday, however the shorter exposure to downpours and our current rain deficit should reduce our flooding potential. The rain will exit Monday as the front slides offshore.

Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days due to the heavy rain that will be coming in from the northwest. Flooding could become a bigger concern come Sunday. (WITN Weather)

