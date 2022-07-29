Experts warn of fish kill following two reported cases near Pamlico River

Beaufort County, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us enjoy a day out on the water, but near the Pamlico River, some visitors are being met with something a bit unpleasant: fish kill.

Fish kill is a mass fish death event where a lot of fish die at one time, increasing the risk of toxins and other harmful bacteria.

Tar-Pamlico Riverkeeper Jill Howell said it’s happening in Durham Creek and Blounts Creek. She urged people to take caution if they see it.

“For anybody who is out on the water and sees a fish kill actually happening, we advise that you avoid contact with that water due to potential bacteria,” Howell said.

With it being the end of July, Howell said reports of fish kill are common, but still not a good thing to see.

“We generally expect to see fish kills right about now through early fall when temperatures are really high,” Howell said. “Fish kills are not a normal event; they happen a lot, but they’re sort of a sign that waters are in destress.”

Runoff, along with low oxygen in the water and excessive nutrient pollution are what contribute to fish kill.

Howell added that it can also be dangerous for our four-legged friends as well.

“Especially pets, who accidentally ingest water that may have an ongoing fish kill or at the same time an algal bloom,” explained Howell. “In some algal blooms there are cyanotoxins, which are toxic to living beings including people but also pets who may be with you out on the water and drinking that water.”

If you do see fish kill, you should report it to sound rivers. They can be reached through their website soundrivers.org.

