ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd’s mother shares update on his recovery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident this past weekend, had a successful surgery Friday.

His mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted on Facebook that her son is out of surgery. She said doctors were able to close a good amount of his upper right thigh wounds and some more deep cuts throughout his legs. However, she says his right calf is still too swollen to make any closures right now.

Mitzi Byrd said the plan for Parker Byrd is for him to go back for his fifth surgery on Sunday.

“This surgery will be for more closures. Hopefully after then, they can change the wound vac and dressings at the bedside. Dr. Zeri thinks he will have a skin graft to both thighs but that is still a few weeks away. He is having more tingling to his right foot, so we are praying those nerves are waking up. We love and appreciate you all.”

Thursday, Mitzi Byrd shared that her son was having a very difficult day, so his sister and girlfriend decided to take action, and got his hometown and ECU baseball friends to come to the hospital and hold up signs and balloons.

“We cracked the window and they yelled out well wishes. I can’t tell you what this meant to him. To see the love and support from his best friends and to see they were there for him… I have no words!” Mitzi Byrd said.

“He perked up so much after that. Please pray for continued healing, for the infection to be cleared up, and his mental state. Thank you all!”

North Carolina Wildlife said Parker Byrd was one of two people tubing on Bath Creek when both fell off their innertubes around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but officers say as Byrd was approaching the boat, which was supposed to be in neutral, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat.

Wildlife says the prop cut Bryd on both legs and he was immediately grabbed by his friends and taken out of the water. A tourniquet was applied to the teen’s legs and one of the boats that was flagged down had a nurse on board who explained how to apply another tourniquet to his legs.

