Eastern Carolinians head to the ocean to beat the heat

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Due to the high temperatures Friday, many people in Eastern Carolina went to the beach.

Eastern Carolinians came from all over to cool off by taking a dip in the ocean.

Lifeguards at Atlantic Beach watched swimmers during the day’s Red Flag Warning, due to heavy winds gusting onto the beaches. They say it is important for people to wear plenty of sunscreen and to reapply it often because many people may not know they are burnt until it is too late.

Other suggestions for people are to stay hydrated and give yourself breaks in the shade if possible.

“First and foremost, one of the most common injuries we have here, it’s a minor injury, but it’s sunburn,” Peter Carlton, Atlantic Beach head lifeguard said. “Particularly with the wind, it’s one of those things where you don’t feel it until you get out of the wind, and then all of a sudden you’re radiating heat.”

“Make sure you’re spending plenty of time in the shade, you’re hydrating with appropriate fluids, and applying sunscreen.”

Many families are at the beach in order to get some last-minute vacations in before school starts.

