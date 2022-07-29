Community spread of Covid-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is under a high risk for community spread of Covid-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Friday’s map shows that all of WITN’s viewing area is at high risk. That includes Bertie County, which was the only county in the region that was at a moderate level last week. New CDC data shows that since then, cases have spiked 33% in the county.

The data falls in line with data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Services on Wednesday which shows that the state, as a whole, is seeing levels of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations not seen since the end of omicron’s peak in February.

A total of 1,290 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in the week ending July 24, which is the most North Carolina has seen since the week ending on February 19.

The majority of those admitted were adults over the age of 50, data from the NCDHHS shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, North Carolina has seen a total of 2,983,130 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have been 25,483 virus-related deaths.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.