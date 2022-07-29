Carteret County schools Stuff the Bus event starts today

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The start of the school year is just a few weeks away and one Eastern Carolina school system is hosting it’s annual Stuff the Bus event to help students in need.

Friday through Sunday the school district will be collecting basic school supplies for all ages.

They are in need of items like pencils, crayons, glue sticks and erasers for elementary students along with notebooks, markers, note cards and highlighters for middle and high school students.

If you go out to donate, look for the yellow school bus, volunteers will also be there to help.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

