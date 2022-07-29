Carteret County schools Stuff the Bus event starts today

School Bus
School Bus(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The start of the school year is just a few weeks away and one Eastern Carolina school system is hosting it’s annual Stuff the Bus event to help students in need.

Friday through Sunday the school district will be collecting basic school supplies for all ages.

They are in need of items like pencils, crayons, glue sticks and erasers for elementary students along with notebooks, markers, note cards and highlighters for middle and high school students.

If you go out to donate, look for the yellow school bus, volunteers will also be there to help.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
This was at a home on Hopkins Road.
National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage
Carnie Hedgepeth
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County

Latest News

Whimsy & Missy
Saving Graces for Felines: Whimsy & Missy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 29th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 29th at 4:30am
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game