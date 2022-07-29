Brody School of Medicine welcomes new medical students

ECU's Brody School of Medicine welcomes Class of 2025.
ECU's Brody School of Medicine welcomes Class of 2025.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Brody School of Medicine will welcome a new class of students Friday.

The school’s white coat ceremony will take place at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center at 10:30 a.m.

The 86 incoming students will be presented with their white coats and recite the medical student pledge.

The university said last year’s incoming class was the most diverse the school has ever welcomed.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
This was at a home on Hopkins Road.
National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage
Carnie Hedgepeth
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County

Latest News

Halifax County law enforcement investigate shootings
Homes and cars damaged by gunfire, Halifax County law enforcement investigates
School Bus
Carteret County schools Stuff the Bus event starts today
Whimsy & Missy
Saving Graces for Felines: Whimsy & Missy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Mimsy and Whimsy