Brody School of Medicine welcomes new medical students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Brody School of Medicine will welcome a new class of students Friday.

The school’s white coat ceremony will take place at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center at 10:30 a.m.

The 86 incoming students will be presented with their white coats and recite the medical student pledge.

The university said last year’s incoming class was the most diverse the school has ever welcomed.

