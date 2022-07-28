Advertisement

Storm damage hits Martin County Wednesday afternoon

This was at the Poplar Point intersection with Highway 125.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Severe storms yesterday afternoon caused some damage in one Eastern Carolina county.

The National Weather Service says the worst damage was in Martin County around 4:00 p.m., from the county airport east to the intersection of Hopkins Road and Highway 125.

Damage included downed trees on cars and homes, as well as some lightweight structures and sheds damaged.

A solar farm in the area was also damaged by the winds.

Right now meteorologists believe it was all caused by straight-line winds.

At the time, the area was under a Level 1 risk of severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center.

There were no warnings at the time this happened.
Damage happened Wednesday afternoon.
