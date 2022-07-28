Advertisement

State senator and district one candidate Don Davis in Greenville for NC democratic party tour

Senator Don Davis
Senator Don Davis(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -State senator and district one candidate Don Davis will be in Greenville Thursday as apart of the North Carolina Democratic party’s “Too Extreme GOP” tour.

The tour is apart of a push from the DNC to focus on what it calls republicans “extreme agenda.”

The tour continues throughout August with stops in Ashville, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.

Davis is running to fill the seat of retiring representative G. K. Butterfield.

He will face off against republican candidate Sandy Smith in November.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker died here Wednesday morning.
Name released of contractor who died after fall from Morehead City Library roof
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder caught in Pennsylvania
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor
Michael Lynch / Christopher Lynch
Two women and toddler unhurt in Edgecombe County shooting

Latest News

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County officials asking for community help to finding women wanted for potential fraud questioning
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, July 28th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, July 28th at 4:30am
NCEL 7-27
NCEL 7-27
Man gets 28 years in Eastern Carolina robbery spree