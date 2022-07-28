State senator and district one candidate Don Davis in Greenville for NC democratic party tour

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -State senator and district one candidate Don Davis will be in Greenville Thursday as apart of the North Carolina Democratic party’s “Too Extreme GOP” tour.

The tour is apart of a push from the DNC to focus on what it calls republicans “extreme agenda.”

The tour continues throughout August with stops in Ashville, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.

Davis is running to fill the seat of retiring representative G. K. Butterfield.

He will face off against republican candidate Sandy Smith in November.

