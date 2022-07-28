‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing his rehabilitation in Atlanta from a devastating motorcycle crash injury, his family says.

Hedgepeth’s daughter, Hannah Hedgepeth Lane, says he was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta around noon Thursday. Lane says that at first, their insurance denied them from the facility, but their appeal was successful.

We’re told the center specializes in coma care and neurological rehabilitation and is one of the top ten rehab hospitals in the country.

Chris Newkirk with Beaufort County Emergency Services says as of 2:30 p.m., Hedgepeth had landed in Atlanta and was heading to the facility.

Newkirk also provided an update on Hedgepeth’s health status, saying he has been holding his eyes open pretty regularly, and is moving the right side of his body pretty well, including the right side of his head when someone is talking to him.

“...starting to see some improvements in his responsiveness,” Newkirk said.

Lane says that Pitt-Greenville Airport allowed her family and Hedgepeth’s fire truck escort onto the tarmac to pray with him before loading him onto the aircraft and flying off.

Hedgepeth was driving his motorcycle on Mozingo Road in Pitt County back on June 20 when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road.

Joshua Joyner has been charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving with a revoked license.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.