Single-officer response highlighted in active shooter training

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Several law enforcement agencies in the East are brushing up on training ahead of the upcoming school year.

Thursday, teams across Carteret County took part in training at West Carteret High School in Morehead City, focusing on emergency response to an active shooter on campus.

Statistically, law enforcement officers say school shootings are usually scenarios where a single resource officer would be the first line of defense against the shooting threat until backup arrives.

“We hope and pray that nothing, any events ever happen at our schools like we’ve seen across the country,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol led the training exercise and says 11 law enforcement agencies throughout Carteret County participated in active shooter training.

Real officers responded to actors pretending to be both the shooter and the victim.

Law enforcement says the recent shooting in Uvalde encouraged the brush-up on tactics.

“You don’t have time to wait for three or four or ten people to show up. So the way we train our officers and the way officers are trained across the nation, is that when you arrive on scene, you go to the threat. And you do the best job that you can to eliminate that threat,” Buck said.

“One of the things we do in our curriculum is to teach our children about the helpers,” Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret County school superintendent said.

Jackson referenced increasing law enforcement throughout the school system, adding a resource officer to every school.

Overall, more than 150 officers took part in the training.

The school system says it hopes it will take the student’s and staff’s focus off of safety, and place it back on education

“We really try to frame that conversation for our students in a way that they feel emotionally safe mentally safe and physically safe because they know the community helpers are there taking care of them,” Jackson said.

The Highway Patrol says it plans to have a full-scale training again at Carteret Community College during fall break.

Marines from Cherry Point also participated in the training exercise — both in active shooter training and posing as an active shooter.

