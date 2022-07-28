Rodanthe Bridge opens back up to traffic

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - The Rodanthe Bridge has been opened back up to traffic.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the first southbound vehicles began moving across the structure at 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Northbound lanes were opened at 12:20 p.m.

The new 2.4-mile bridge extends over the Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and the village of Rodanthe, bypassing a section of Highway 12 that is extremely vulnerable to ocean overwash, according to the NCDOT. Construction of the $155 million project began in July of 2018.

WITN is told that intermittent daytime lane closures on the bridge will still happen in the coming weeks so that Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative can continue to connect electric, phone, and internet transmission lines onto the new structure.

Then, after the cables are attached, officials say pavement and sandbags on the bypassed section of Highway 12 will be removed, allowing it to return to its natural state.

The road removal project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

The Rodanthe Bridge is the third bridge to be completed on Highway 12 in the last five years.

