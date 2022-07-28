Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found 23-year-old Nahsier Abdul-Malik there with a gunshot wound to the foot.

We’re told Abdul-Malik was brought to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment.

The department says its Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

