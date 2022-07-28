Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon shooting

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found 23-year-old Nahsier Abdul-Malik there with a gunshot wound to the foot.

We’re told Abdul-Malik was brought to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment.

The department says its Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker died here Wednesday morning.
Name released of contractor who died after fall from Morehead City Library roof
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder caught in Pennsylvania
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor
Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning

Latest News

Traffic alert
All lanes of I-95 North closed after third crash within 24 hours
Senator Don Davis
State senator and District One candidate Don Davis in Greenville for NC Democratic Party tour
(Source: MGN)
Charlotte woman pleads guilty to selling unapproved COVID-19 remedy
The Craven County Sheriff's Office - Animal Protective Services says this mom was tied to a...
Mother dog & pups rescued from backyard breeder in Craven County