Mother dog & pups rescued from backyard breeder in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother dog and her puppies have been rescued from a backyard breeder, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s Animal Protective Services says its team shut down a backyard breeder Wednesday.

“Despite being tied to a tree and having her ears mutilated, this mom is so sweet & forgiving,” Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services said.

The service asks people to please consider adopting a shelter pet. “...they aren’t damaged... they just weren’t given a chance!”

No information on the breed of the dogs, nor if the breeder was charged, was given.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.