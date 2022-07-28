Mother dog & pups rescued from backyard breeder in Craven County
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother dog and her puppies have been rescued from a backyard breeder, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.
The county’s Animal Protective Services says its team shut down a backyard breeder Wednesday.
“Despite being tied to a tree and having her ears mutilated, this mom is so sweet & forgiving,” Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services said.
The service asks people to please consider adopting a shelter pet. “...they aren’t damaged... they just weren’t given a chance!”
No information on the breed of the dogs, nor if the breeder was charged, was given.
