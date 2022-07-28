Morehead City organizations create partnership to restore Sugarloaf Island

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Organizations are coming together to restore Sugarloaf Island in Morehead City.

Sea & Shoreline, the North Carolina Coastal Federation and Morehead City have announced their partnership to increase the resiliency of downtown by protecting a nearby island from continual shoreline erosion.

Organizers say the team is working with local experts to design shoreline stabilization methods for the island that balance shoreline protection, public uses and natural gas conservation.

They are considering a few methods to combat the problem, including utilizing offshore wave attenuation devices, seagrass planting and living shoreline to build salt marshes and upland vegetation.

The $2 million project is being funded by the NC state legislature.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.