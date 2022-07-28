Greenville Police Department named Law Enforcement Agency of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department has been named the Law Enforcement Agency of the Year.

P.J. Connelly announced that the department received the honor from the North Carolina Police Executive Association.

“We are so thankful for their hard work in our community,” Connelly said.

