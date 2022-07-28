Gas drops to $3.55 a gallon in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first in six months, gasoline in Greenville has dropped to $3.55 a gallon.

That’s the price on Thursday at several stations, including one at Arlington Boulevard and Evans Street.

The price at that station 10 days ago was $3.80 a gallon, so that’s a 25¢ drop.

The price of gas started rising after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

AAA says statewide, the average price today stands at $3.96 a gallon, while a year ago it stood at $2.85.

Gas hit its peak six weeks ago at $4.67 and has been steadily dropping ever since.

