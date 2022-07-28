Gas drops to $3.55 a gallon in Greenville

The price at this Greenville convenience store has dropped 25¢ in the past 10 days.
The price at this Greenville convenience store has dropped 25¢ in the past 10 days.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first in six months, gasoline in Greenville has dropped to $3.55 a gallon.

That’s the price on Thursday at several stations, including one at Arlington Boulevard and Evans Street.

The price at that station 10 days ago was $3.80 a gallon, so that’s a 25¢ drop.

The price of gas started rising after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

AAA says statewide, the average price today stands at $3.96 a gallon, while a year ago it stood at $2.85.

Gas hit its peak six weeks ago at $4.67 and has been steadily dropping ever since.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker died here Wednesday morning.
Name released of contractor who died after fall from Morehead City Library roof
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder caught in Pennsylvania
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor
Michael Lynch / Christopher Lynch
Two women and toddler unhurt in Edgecombe County shooting

Latest News

Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont and Coast Guard Aviation...
Coast Guard and FRCE officially team up to support military aviation
This was at a home on Hopkins Road.
National Weather Service investigating Martin County storm damage
Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning
Sugarloaf Island
Morehead City organizations create partnership to restore Sugarloaf Island