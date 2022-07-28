Edgecombe County deputies searching for missing teen

Brandon Martinez
Brandon Martinez(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies are reporting a missing teen out of Macclesfield.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Brandon Martinez was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Fountain Road in Macclesfield.

Martinez is described to WITN as standing five feet, three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He was seen wearing a green Mexico jersey, green shorts, black shoes or pink crocs. He has a surgery scar on the side of his face.

Anyone with details about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 641-7911.

