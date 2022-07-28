ECU football picked to finish sixth in AAC preseason poll
Ahlers named to Wuerffel Award watch list
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference released its preseason football poll with ECU picked to finish 6th this fall. Houston is the favorite to win the league.
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive year.
Holton is also an a Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon Sports.
Last year, Holton threw for 3,216 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran for 202 yards on 116 carries with six scores.
The Wuerffel Trophy, “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” will be presented in February in Florida.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.