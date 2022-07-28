ECU football picked to finish sixth in AAC preseason poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference released its preseason football poll with ECU picked to finish 6th this fall. Houston is the favorite to win the league.

Here is your first look at our 2022 Preseason Media Poll.#AmericanFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dbrTkM0nt2 — American Football (@American_FB) July 28, 2022

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive year.

Holton is also an a Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon Sports.

Last year, Holton threw for 3,216 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran for 202 yards on 116 carries with six scores.

The Wuerffel Trophy, “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” will be presented in February in Florida.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.