ECU baseball commit Parker Boyd has successful surgery following boating accident

Needed 5 major muscles repaired in leg
Incoming ECU baseball player injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Incoming ECU baseball player injured in Beaufort County boating accident
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident this weekend, had successful surgery Wednesday night.

His mother shared an update on Facebook Thursday. Surgeons repaired 5 major muscles and they were told Parker was within a millimeter of losing his entire leg in the accident.

According to the post, parker will be able to walk, run and have a normal life after rehab. There is hope he might play baseball again someday with extensive rehab and training.

