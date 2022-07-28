ECU baseball commit Parker Boyd has successful surgery following boating accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident this weekend, had successful surgery Wednesday night.

His mother shared an update on Facebook Thursday. Surgeons repaired 5 major muscles and they were told Parker was within a millimeter of losing his entire leg in the accident.

According to the post, parker will be able to walk, run and have a normal life after rehab. There is hope he might play baseball again someday with extensive rehab and training.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.