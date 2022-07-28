Eastern Carolinians work to beat the heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures continue to reach extreme highs, Eastern Carolina residents are looking to beat the heat, which businesses in the area can use to their advantage.

For Cold Stone Creamery, the number of people they are seeing hourly is drastically increased because of the heat.

“In the morning, it is not that busy, we get maybe a good 10-20 people in the morning, but at night around 8 o’clock, that’s when the business really picks up and a whole bunch of people show up to get ice cream,” Jazmein Turnage, a Cold Stone Creamery staff member said.

Even though the temperatures can be discouraging for those looking to spend time outdoors, people that do want to be outside are making sure to do it in a safe manner.

“Even though it is really hot outside, I still think it is very important to get your physical exercise and not stay inside cooped up all day, so that is why I still brought the kids that I babysit here, even though it is really hot, and we will take some breaks in the shade and get some ice cream or snow cones to cool off,” Lyndsy Windham, a Greenville park visitor says.

Many people in Greenville flocked to the pool.

The Greenville Community Pool reached maximum capacity Wednesday less than one hour after opening for the day.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.