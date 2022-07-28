Advertisement

Drought Monitor Update

Thursday’s update shows little to no change in eastern North Carolina
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, July 28th at 4:30am
By Jim Howard
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Thursday's update shows little change to the dry conditions for inland areas
Thursday's update shows little change to the dry conditions for inland areas(Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The updated drought monitor shows little to no change in eastern Carolina’s status. Abnormally dry conditions continue from Bertie county southward through Pitt, western Craven, Jones, and Onslow counties westward through I-95. Pender county and western Onslow counties have been downgraded from moderate to abnormally dry conditions. Moderate drought conditions remain in place for portions of Hertford, Bertie, Wilson, and Wayne counties.

Most inland areas remain abnormally dry
Most inland areas remain abnormally dry(Jim Howard)

