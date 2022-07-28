Drought Monitor Update
Thursday’s update shows little to no change in eastern North Carolina
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The updated drought monitor shows little to no change in eastern Carolina’s status. Abnormally dry conditions continue from Bertie county southward through Pitt, western Craven, Jones, and Onslow counties westward through I-95. Pender county and western Onslow counties have been downgraded from moderate to abnormally dry conditions. Moderate drought conditions remain in place for portions of Hertford, Bertie, Wilson, and Wayne counties.
