Drought Monitor Update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The updated drought monitor shows little to no change in eastern Carolina’s status. Abnormally dry conditions continue from Bertie county southward through Pitt, western Craven, Jones, and Onslow counties westward through I-95. Pender county and western Onslow counties have been downgraded from moderate to abnormally dry conditions. Moderate drought conditions remain in place for portions of Hertford, Bertie, Wilson, and Wayne counties.

